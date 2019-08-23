|
|
Memorial Service for Marjorie Lynn Coatney, 90, of Painesville, will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Grand River Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 340 River St., Grand River, Ohio 44045. Marjorie was born July 14, 1929, in Painesville, to Eugene and Ruth (Rador) Benson. She passed away August 20, 2019, at Altercare of Mentor. Marjorie was a homemaker and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Painesville. She loved to entertain, cooking and baking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing cards and games. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Jan) Coatney and Terry (Kathy) Coatney; daughters, Paula (Burton) Jones and Merry (Norman) Lilly; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Coatney; grandson, Fred Jones; and her parents.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019