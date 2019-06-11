Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Marjorie M. Wilson

Marjorie M. Wilson Obituary
Marjorie M. Wilson (nee Weber), age 93, of Willoughby, died June 10, 2019 at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby. She was born Dec. 19, 1925 in Cleveland. Marjorie was a sales clerk for Dillard's Department Store in Euclid for 34 years. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert Sr.; dear mother of Bonnie (Matthias) Urankar, Patti Wilson and the late Robert Jr.; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 16 and one future great-grandchild; sister of the late Jack Weber. A Funeral Service will be on Friday June 14 at 11 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Contributions to Ohio Living Breckenridge Village Life Care Fund, 36855 Ridge Rd., Willoughby, Ohio 44094.
Published in News-Herald on June 12, 2019
