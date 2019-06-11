|
|
Marjorie M. Wilson (nee Weber), age 93, of Willoughby, died June 10, 2019 at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby. She was born Dec. 19, 1925 in Cleveland. Marjorie was a sales clerk for Dillard's Department Store in Euclid for 34 years. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert Sr.; dear mother of Bonnie (Matthias) Urankar, Patti Wilson and the late Robert Jr.; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 16 and one future great-grandchild; sister of the late Jack Weber. A Funeral Service will be on Friday June 14 at 11 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Contributions to Ohio Living Breckenridge Village Life Care Fund, 36855 Ridge Rd., Willoughby, Ohio 44094.
Published in News-Herald on June 12, 2019