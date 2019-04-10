|
|
Graveside Services for Marjorie Mack, 87, of Painesville, will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Perry Cemetery, 3840 Middle Ridge Road in Perry, Ohio. Marjorie was born to Emil Frye and Anna (Hennig) Mack, March 1, 1932 in Painesville. She passed away April 9, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township. Marjorie was employed by Ohio Bell for over 30 years as an operator. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Painesville. One of her favorite pastimes was gardening. She is survived by her sister, Rose Cook; nephew, John (Bonnie) Lucrezi; great-nephews, Brandon Staley, Jason Staley, Michael Staley, and John Lucrezi; great-niece, Rachel Lucrezi-Rivett. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Lucille Pohto and Genevieve Lucrezi.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 11, 2019