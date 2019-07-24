|
Marjory A. (nee Findlay) Slater, 88, of Willoughby Hills, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her residence.Born Oct. 28, 1930, in Willoughby, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County.Marjory was a member of St. Noel Church, loved bingo and going to casinos, and enjoyed baking, making fabulous pastries and cookies. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan, who loved her Indians, Browns and Cavs, was also named Humane Society Volunteer of the Year, and led the Lake County Humane Society bingo at the Wickliffe Knights of Columbus.She was the loving mother of Deborah L. (Paul) Marcum, Valerie J. (Kevin) Murphy, and Cheryl A. Huggins; cherished grandmother of John Marcum, Kevin (Phylicia) Marcum, Monica (Jason) Colagiovanni, Matthew (Kristy) Murphy, Jesse Marcum, Melvin (Danielle) Huggins, Shawna (Steven) Yucha, Audra (Brad) Dawson, Mark (Shannon) Murphy, Bridgette Huggins and Michaela Huggins; great-grandmother of 22; and aunt of nieces and nephews.Marjory was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William R. Slater (2006); son, Richard D. Slater; son-in-law, Sean Huggins; parents, Alex B. and Elizabeth (nee McIntosh) Findlay; and brother, Alex (Erica, dec.) Findlay.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A Prayer Service will also be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.
Published in News-Herald on July 25, 2019