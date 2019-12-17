|
|
Mark A. Liotta, age 56, beloved father of Hannah; cherished son of the late Richard S. Liotta and Jean (Conor); former husband of Janice Fritsche; devoted brother of Richard (wife Nancy) and Laurie Hinton (husband Stephen); loving uncle of Raymond and Randy (wife Courtney) Prosen and great uncle of four; treasured nephew of Patricia and Paul Hodapp and the late Ruth Boven, Jack and Brian Conor, Camilla Semelsberger, Joseph, Tony, James, Frank and Rose Liotta and Mary Piazza; chosen brother of cousin Helen Williamson; cousin and friend of many. Special thanks to friends and caregivers, Michelle and Brittany and friend, Tom. Mark was born on September 25, 1963 and passed away on December 13, 2019. He grew up in Chesterland and lived in Chicago for 25 years. Mark graduated from West Geauga High School in 1981 and received a B.S. degree from Northeastern Illinois University. He was a sales representative for Marcprint. Mark loved the outdoors, hiking, traveling and spending time in the mountains, wilderness and at the ocean. He was a Chicago Bears fan and loved to listen to classic rock and watch movies. Mark was gregarious, social and had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered most as a caring, loving father and a great brother with a giving heart who always happily helped family and friends in need. Mark will forever be missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mark to Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, OH 44072. Celebration of Life Service Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Mark at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) 4 to 7:30 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019