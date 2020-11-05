Mark Alan Ruple age 68 of Chardon Twp., died very unexpectedly on November 4, 2020 at MetroHealth Medical Center. Born August 23, 1952 in Cleveland to the late Alvin and Joy (nee: Schwartz) Ruple, he grew up in Eastlake until moving to Chardon Twp. in the early 80’s. He was the owner/operator of Ruple Paving, which he started in 1991. He devoted his life to his family and his business.He is survived by his wife, Daila (nee: Baleika) R,uple, whom he married in Willowick, June 14, 1975; his son, Mark Ruple and daughter Natalie Ruple both of Chardon Twp. He also leaved his brothers, Tom (Candy) Ruple of FL and Eric (Wanda) Ruple of NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Wotowa.The family will host a gathering on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon. Private family burial will be at Larned Cemetery, Chardon Twp.Info
rmation and condolences on-line at: www.burrservice.com
.