In loving memory of Mark Bruce Felber, born Jan. 11, 1961 and passed away March 18, 2019. He was a resident of Willoughby, Ohio. He is the son of the late Bruce and Viola Felber. He is survived by siblings, Terry Felber (Marsha), Kathy Smith, and Kimber DeMauro (Michael). Uncle of Kevin King, Amber DeMauro; great uncle of Dominque King and a circle of friends that looked out for him. He was formerly employed by Process Technology as a welder. Mark was the former owner of The Geauga Cobbler Shoe Repair of Chesterland. Mark was a member of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Lake Humane Society, an avid Cleveland Sports Fan, fisherman, and camper. Contributions to The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or Lake Humane Society would be appreciated. Celebration of Life to be held May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Panini's, 3733 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2019