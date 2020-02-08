|
|
Mark Edward Kolinsky, 57 of Troy Township, passed away at his home Wednesday February 5, 2020. He was born July 14, 1962 in Cleveland to Anton “Tony” Kolinsky and Kathryn (Byler) Stowe-Kolinsky. Mark was a great Finish Carpenter/carpenter who worked for Tim Yoder Construction, Kenny Hoar Construction, Tom Luxmore Construction, and Portman Roofing. He worked on the Family Farm for most of his life and enjoyed going fishing for a much-needed break from work. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, Thom (Helen) Stowe and Jeff Stowe, nieces and nephews, David (Erin) Stowe, Thom Stowe, Bryan Stowe and Carissa Stowe.Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Tracy Stowe. A Gathering of family and friends will be held 3:00-6:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St. Middlefield, OH 44062. He will be laid to rest next to his parents in Munford Road Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , PO Box 22487, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020