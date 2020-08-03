1/
Mark J. Zebkar, age 69, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1951, to James A. and Ruth Zebkar. Mark grew up in Willoughby, OH, where he graduated from Willoughby South High School in 1969. He was a standup football athlete. After his high school career, he played flagfootball in Willoughby for Olympics Sporting Goods. Mark married the love of his life and best friend, Theresa “Teri” (Lorek) Zebkar in 1976. Together, Mark and Teri had two beautiful children, Shylo and Tyler Zebkar. In 1984, he and his family moved to Venice, Florida where he became an electrician. Mark always loved to be involved in his children's sports activities. He also loved to play Fantasy Football where he was a two-time champion (Dog Pound). He preceded in death by his father, James A. Zebkar. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Teri (Lorek) Zebkar; children, Shylo (Jamal) Zebkar-Edwards and Tyler (Stacy Holmes) Zebkar; brothers Todd, Judd, Scott Zebkar; five grandchildren, Blake, Olivia, Annabella, Maddison, and Jacey, who he adored. The grandchildren called him “Grumpy” and he loved it. Mark will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends. Services will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19.

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
