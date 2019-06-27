Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Suchevits
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Suchevits

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark Suchevits Obituary
Memorial mass for Mark Suchevits, age 53, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. John Vianney Parish, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor (please meet at church). Burial will be private.
Mark was born on August 19, 1965 in Cleveland to Alice Kufrin (nee Zaller) and the late Robert Suchevits, and passed away on June 25, 2019.
A contractor by trade, he was known for his skill with wood and stone work. Beloved father of Mark Suchevits and Candace Crum (nee Suchevits); cherished grandfather of Andrew Crum and Emily Crum; loving brother of Karen (Tom) Sharp, Linda (Richard) Healy, Robert (Karen) Suchevits and Craig (Daniela) Such.
He had a wide circle of friends whom he often entertained with his jokes and good nature. He spent the last few months of his life battling cancer.
Jakubs –Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.
Published in The News-Herald on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now