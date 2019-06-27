|
Memorial mass for Mark Suchevits, age 53, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. John Vianney Parish, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor (please meet at church). Burial will be private.
Mark was born on August 19, 1965 in Cleveland to Alice Kufrin (nee Zaller) and the late Robert Suchevits, and passed away on June 25, 2019.
A contractor by trade, he was known for his skill with wood and stone work. Beloved father of Mark Suchevits and Candace Crum (nee Suchevits); cherished grandfather of Andrew Crum and Emily Crum; loving brother of Karen (Tom) Sharp, Linda (Richard) Healy, Robert (Karen) Suchevits and Craig (Daniela) Such.
He had a wide circle of friends whom he often entertained with his jokes and good nature. He spent the last few months of his life battling cancer.
Jakubs –Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.
Published in The News-Herald on June 28, 2019