Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene A. White


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene A. White Obituary
Marlene A. White, age 76, peacefully passed away March 24, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Mentor. She was born March 22, 1944 in Cleveland to Alexander C. and Jane E. (Peterson) Dingle. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne (Todd) Bandelow; sons, Jack (Kathy) White and Randy (Crystal) White; her brother, Brian (Pam) Dingle; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsie Jack White in 2006; daughter, Jill White; brother, Richard Dingle; and her parents. A Celebration of Life for Marlene will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -