Marlene A. White, age 76, peacefully passed away March 24, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Mentor. She was born March 22, 1944 in Cleveland to Alexander C. and Jane E. (Peterson) Dingle. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne (Todd) Bandelow; sons, Jack (Kathy) White and Randy (Crystal) White; her brother, Brian (Pam) Dingle; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsie Jack White in 2006; daughter, Jill White; brother, Richard Dingle; and her parents. A Celebration of Life for Marlene will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020