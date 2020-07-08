Marlene A. White Marlene A. White, age 76, peacefully passed away March 24, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Mentor. She was born March 22, 1944, in Cleveland, to Alexander C. and Jane E. (Peterson) Dingle. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne (Todd) Bandelow; sons, Jack (Kathy) White and Randy (Crystal) White; her brother, Brian (Pam) Dingle; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsie Jack White in 2006; daughter, Jill White; brother, Richard Dingle; and her parents. A Celebration of Life for Marlene will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Interment will be in Williams Cemetery, Leroy Township, Ohio.



