1/
Marlene A. White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene A. White Marlene A. White, age 76, peacefully passed away March 24, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Mentor. She was born March 22, 1944, in Cleveland, to Alexander C. and Jane E. (Peterson) Dingle. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne (Todd) Bandelow; sons, Jack (Kathy) White and Randy (Crystal) White; her brother, Brian (Pam) Dingle; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsie Jack White in 2006; daughter, Jill White; brother, Richard Dingle; and her parents. A Celebration of Life for Marlene will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Interment will be in Williams Cemetery, Leroy Township, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved