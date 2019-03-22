|
Marlene Elizabeth Skomra, age 82, died at 6:28 a.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman.
She was born March 25, 1936, in Jenner, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Walter Gilmore and Bertha (Dunlap) Lepley.
Marlene was a homemaker, avid gardener, and life member of the ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. She was passionate about her Catholic faith and devoted to her family.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert A. Skomra; two sons, David (Patti) Skomra and Steven Skomra; three daughters, Denice (David) Cudnik, Suzanne (Donald) McMurchy, and Lisa (Richard) Skomra-Lotze; a brother, Thomas Lepley; three sisters, Judy Lepley, Carol Moskey, and Penny Manzulich; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, a daughter, Milissa Skomra; six brothers; and two sisters preceded her in death.
Family and friends are invited to attend the 12:00 p.m. memorial celebration, followed by a buffet luncheon Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem, Ohio.
Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Marlene’s obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 23, 2019