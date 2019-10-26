|
|
Marlene (LaSalvia) McMahon, 78, passed on October 25 in Lake West hospital. She was born in the “little Italy” district of Cleveland on July 4, 1941 to James A. LaSalvia and Helen (Jelesnansky) LaSalvia. Marlene was raised in the catholic schools of eastern Cleveland and took classes at St. Johns College before joining the work force to help her family. She soon married and had one daughter Rita who was raised mostly in Austinburg, Ohio where the family eventually settled. Rita married and had one son Joseph Loftus who became the pride of Marlene’s life. Marlene met Irven McMahon in Geneva, Ohio in 1994 and they married in 1995 to spend the rest of their lives together. Marlene will be fondly remembered for her crafting gifts to many, especially for the custom greeting cards she created for friends on all occasions.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 1:30PM at St. Mary Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077 with entombment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.Memorial contributions are suggested to the .Online condolences, flower orders, and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 28, 2019