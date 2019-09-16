|
|
Marlene Marilyn Anderson, age 85, of Painesville Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 14, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on November 5, 1933, in Bellevue, Ohio, to Walter and Alice (Link) Slusser. Painesville had been Marlene’s home since 1940. She attended State Street School, graduated from Harvey High School in 1950, and was crowned Miss Painesville in 1951. After her time at home raising her children, her working career consisted of years spent at Carlisle’s, Medina Meat Packing, Kroger’s, and as the head clerk at the Lake County Juvenile Court, where she was employed from 1980 until her retirement in 2007. She worshipped with her friends at First Congregational Church in Painesville and was a member of Affirmation Ladies, a church group that meets weekly to encourage and strengthen each other through prayer. Her fondest memories were raising her children, spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her career with Lake County. Marlene is survived by her son, Donald Lee Anderson, of Euclid, OH; grandsons, William (Jami) Anderson, of Ashtabula, OH and Matthew Zuber, of Daytona Beach, FL; granddaughters, Kelly Anderson, of Madison, OH and Camryn Miller, of Kent, OH; great-grandchildren, Morgan, William, Lucas, Allison, Charlie, and Rhett; sisters, Janet Slusser Pizzie, of Conroe, TX and Carol Slusser Hickman Becker, of Corning, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rita Slusser Muzik; brother, Robert Slusser; her husband of 43 years, William Frederick Anderson; and her daughter, Denise Rae Miller. Marlene only requested a graveside service. Her service will take place at Riverside Cemetery on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Rev. Tom Cofer of First Congregational Church. A celebration of her life will take place for friends and family immediately following the graveside service from 2:30 to 4:30 at First Congregational Church, 22 Liberty St., Painesville, OH 44077. Donations may be made to the online at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html or by calling the at (800) 227-2345.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 17, 2019