Marlyn Sullivan
Marlyn Sullivan, age 85 passed away August 7, 2020 at University Hospital Geauga. She was born July 15, 1935 in Uniontown, PA to Henry and Hazel (Washabaugh) Seighman.Marlyn was a member of Thompson United Methodist Church and enjoyed music and reading. In her spare time she made cards and crafts to give to hospital patients that would often bring a smile to their faces. She especially enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She Loved the Lord and was looking forward to being with her Savior.She leaves behind her dear friend Ramone; children: Deborah (Robert) Bradbury, Robbin (Laurie Comiskey) Sullivan; grandchildren: Jeremiah D. (Melody) Prehn, Carla R. (Christian) Clark, Bethany G. (Jeffrey) Dumas; great-grandchildren: Michael D. Prehn, Kyle M. Prehn, Caitlin R. Clark and Cassius C. Clark; and her dog Angel.She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and four sisters.Friends will be received, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home. 26 River Street Madison. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will take place on Friday, August 14th at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Thompson.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
