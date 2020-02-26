|
|
Marsha Cox (Ostrander), 61, passed away on February 11, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Art was her passion. She created many beautiful paintings in her unique style. She won first prize in several art shows where the judges immediately saw her paintings as they walked into the art gallery! Since she was born on APRIL FOOL’S DAY, she loved to be silly and gave us the gift of laughter! Numerous times she would say "I’m the one with the naturally curly hair!” She found the love of her life with her cherished husband, Dave. He also found the love of his life with her. He brought her to the Rocky Mountains, which she could see from her art studio. Together they gazed at the marvelous sunsets over the rockies! Marsha was compassionate and caring. So much so, that she rescued an abused German Shepherd, Joe. She gave him a forever home. She also did this for her loving cat, Mrs. Dribbles! Both of them received the warmth and depth of her love. In celebration of her life, an art show displaying her skills and talent will be held in Denver, Colorado.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020