Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
Marsha Massey Obituary
Marsha Lynn Massey (née Babb), was a tender-hearted soul with a kindness that shined brightly. She was wickedly funny with a quick wit. Marsha's warmth, and love for her family was ever present. Her 63 years have left the world a better place. She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Babb, whom she missed dearly. Survived and greatly missed by her loving husband, friend, and confidante of nearly 45 years, Dave Massey; children, Sarah (Bob) Arrighi (nee Massey), proud daughter; Patrick Massey, son and constant companion; Jewel Babb (née Davis), sweet mother; Sharon (Chip) Ferron (née Babb), sister and #1; Peggy Sue (Gene) Gustad (née Babb), loving sister; Larry (Carrie) Babb, loving brother; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. To know Marsha was to love her. She will be missed by all that knew her. Truly one of a kind. We love you, mom. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 13th at the Painesville Beaty's Landing Pavilion at 543 E. Walnut Street for an outdoor picnic from 12 to 3 p.m. Respects can be paid Monday, October 14th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., in Painesville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating your time or monies to help those at the Hospice of the Western Reserve. Condolences, obituary and directions available at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
