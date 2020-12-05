Martha C. Setlock, 79, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Jan. 19, 1941, in Amonate, Va., she had been a resident of Lake County for 52 years, living in Wickliffe before moving to Willoughby.Martha was a Past President and member of Palmer-Roberts American Legion Auxiliary Unit 214 in Willoughby, Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Ohio, Chaplain of the Lake County Ohio Department of the American Legion Auxiliary, member of V.F.W. Post 3863, Volunteers of America and Willoughby Eagles Aerie 2300 Auxiliary, and graduate of Marshal University. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Martha was selfless in her dedication to the American Legion Auxiliary and serving veterans, especially homeless vets. She had also been a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. She had worked as an information specialist for Gould Electronics. Martha had also worked as a teacher, speech therapist and librarian. Martha was the beloved wife of David S. Setlock; loving mother of Lisa (Mark) DuPerow of Westlake, Kelly Walunis (Chris Williams) of Bozeman, Montana, Scott (Jen) Walunis of Willoughby, and Patty Walunis (Dale Arkenburg) of Geneva; stepmother of Monica Desanto and Dina Smrdell; devoted grandmother of Cat Walunis, Matt DuPerow, Noah, Kean and Shea Arkenburg, Ruby Walunis, Gabe (Toniann) and Gavin Fleming, Dominic and Mia Desanto, and Vincent Smrdell; proud great-grandmother of Logan and Clayton Fleming; loving sister of Patricia Harmon of Cleveland; and adoring aunt and friend of many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. and Melba (nee Ross) Gray; and brother, Robert Gray.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with an American Legion Auxiliary service to be held at 7 p.m. Private burial will be held. (Masks and social distancing rules must be followed.) To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
