Martha C. Wilk, age 96, of Chagrin Falls, formerly of Willoughby Hills, passed away on June 13, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Westlake. Born in Geneva, Ohio on April 6, 1923 to Roscoe and Lucile (Daniels) Casselman, Martha was raised with her sister, Mary Jane (Ruhl), and brother, Richard Casselman. In 1952, Martha moved to the Cleveland area and married Howard Wilk. They enjoyed 46 years together until Howard’s passing on September 2, 1998. Martha leaves behind daughters, Marcia Kwaczek, Roberta “Bobbi” Herrington, and Elizabeth (Steve) Merkum; step-daughter, Marilyn Wilk; grandchildren, Adam and Rachel Herrington, Jeff Warren, and Keith Kwaczek. Martha was preceded in death by grandchildren, Jesse Herrington and Jason Kwaczek. In memory of Martha, the family suggests donations to the Children’s Lung Foundation CWRU, Hospice of the Western Reserve or a . Funeral services are private and Martha will be interred at Knollwood Cemetery. David C Brickman Funeral Home440-953-0505
Published in News-Herald on June 16, 2019
