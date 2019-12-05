Home

Martha E. Babb, age 94, and resident of Concord for the past 64 years, died on November 30, 2019 at Tripoint Medical Center. She was born on October 21, 1925 in Russellville, TN to the late James D. and Pearl Franklin. During WWII, Martha was a "Cauldron Girl" at the atomic installation in Oak Ridge, TN, where she met her husband, James, in 1946 after his discharge from the Navy. She worked as a long-distance operator and retired from Ohio Bell (AT&T) after 25 years. Martha was known for her Southern cooking and baking, and parties that she hosted. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and had a fondness for all animals. Survivors are her daughters, Betty Babb Youngberg (Jerry), of Concord, and Jamie J. Babb, of Concord; granddaughter, Shani E. Hursh, of Chardon; great-granddaughter, Laine Wagner Hursh, of Chardon; sister, Juanita Franklin Henry, of Greencove Springs, FL; and nephew, Robert (Pamela) Henry, of Greencove Springs, FL. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James H. Babb. Private service and interment will be held in Morristown, TN. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., E, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
