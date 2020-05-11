Martha E. Mercer (nee Morgenstern), age 78, passed away May 8, 2020, at her home. She was a Nurse for Lake Health System for over 40 years taking care of others. Martha is the beloved mother of Melissa J. Zimmerman, Steven (Kathy) Mercer, Michael Mercer (deceased), David Mercer; grandmother of Stephanie Mercer, Lily Tremblay, Lindsey and Andrew Zimmerman, Piper and James Mercer; sister of Marilyn (Donald) Wilson; aunt and friend of many. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Martha’s memory may be made to Slovene Home for the Aged or Hospice of the Western Reserve.