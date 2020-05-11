Martha E. Mercer
Martha E. Mercer (nee Morgenstern), age 78, passed away May 8, 2020, at her home. She was a Nurse for Lake Health System for over 40 years taking care of others. Martha is the beloved mother of Melissa J. Zimmerman, Steven (Kathy) Mercer, Michael Mercer (deceased), David Mercer; grandmother of Stephanie Mercer, Lily Tremblay, Lindsey and Andrew Zimmerman, Piper and James Mercer; sister of Marilyn (Donald) Wilson; aunt and friend of many. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Martha’s memory may be made to Slovene Home for the Aged or Hospice of the Western Reserve.


Published in News-Herald from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
May 12, 2020
Martha was Dr. B's nurse for as long as I can remember. She helped when my mom needed her most. Martha was the best! She will be so missed! My condolences to her family.
Kathy
May 12, 2020
There was never a minute that I spent with Martha that I didnt laugh. I can hear her voice as if she were here with me now. You are loved Mart. My sincere condolences to the family.
Linda Perkins
Friend
May 11, 2020
