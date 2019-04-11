Home

Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH 44095-3570
(440) 585-4555
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH
Martha Jean (Sobochan) Clemente Obituary
Martha Jean Clemente (nee Sobochan), 86, of Willowick, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Willoughby.Born February 26, 1933, in Cleveland, she’s been a Willowick resident for 64 years.She worked at Sears as a bookkeeper.Martha was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church, former member of Ladies Guild, member of AMLA and of Eastlake Senior Citizens. She enjoyed ceramics at the Eastlake Senior Center, playing bingo, going to casinos, traveling, and loved animals.She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Joseph; loving children, Mitch J. (Lori) and Mark A.; many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her siblings, Anne (John) Smith, Steve, Joseph, Marty (Loretta), John, Mary (Bud) Tromp, Frank (Betty), and Eddie.Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14th, from 2 until 6 p.m. at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street in Willowick.Funeral service will be held Monday, April 15th, 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. Martha will be buried at All Souls Cemetery. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
