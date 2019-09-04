|
|
"Together Again"Martha L. (nee Massack) Rymer, 82, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Aug. 28, 1937, in Russellton, Pa., she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 66 years, living in Willoughby before moving to Mentor. Martha was an active founding member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor, and a member of the St. John Vianney Church Bowling League, having served as league secretary for 27 years. She was also a dedicated volunteer at Lake Catholic Bingo for more than 10 years, "back in the day" was an Avon Lady, enjoyed cooking, loved crafts and crocheting, was a lover of all animals and enjoyed feeding the wildlife, was an avid Cleveland sports fan, who loved her Indians and was a friend to everyone. She was the loving mother of Dawn Marie Rymer (John Zienka), and Laurence E. Rymer; cherished grandmother of Justin (Heather) Rymer, Jenna (Andre) Guzman and Joshua Rymer; great-grandmother of Calvin and Donovan; sister, James (Lynne) Massack; mother-in-law of Patricia Rymer; sister-in-law of Carol Massack; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Edwin Rymer in 2010; parents, Gerald and Anna (nee Gorsin) Massack; siblings, Regis Massack and Jerry (Bonnie, dec.) Massack Jr.; and brother-in-law, James C. Rymer. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a prayer service to be held at 6 p.m. Fr. Tom Johns will officiate. Burial will be private. Contributions in her name are suggested to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019