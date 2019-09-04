Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Rymer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha L. Rymer


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha L. Rymer Obituary
"Together Again"Martha L. (nee Massack) Rymer, 82, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Aug. 28, 1937, in Russellton, Pa., she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 66 years, living in Willoughby before moving to Mentor. Martha was an active founding member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor, and a member of the St. John Vianney Church Bowling League, having served as league secretary for 27 years. She was also a dedicated volunteer at Lake Catholic Bingo for more than 10 years, "back in the day" was an Avon Lady, enjoyed cooking, loved crafts and crocheting, was a lover of all animals and enjoyed feeding the wildlife, was an avid Cleveland sports fan, who loved her Indians and was a friend to everyone. She was the loving mother of Dawn Marie Rymer (John Zienka), and Laurence E. Rymer; cherished grandmother of Justin (Heather) Rymer, Jenna (Andre) Guzman and Joshua Rymer; great-grandmother of Calvin and Donovan; sister, James (Lynne) Massack; mother-in-law of Patricia Rymer; sister-in-law of Carol Massack; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Edwin Rymer in 2010; parents, Gerald and Anna (nee Gorsin) Massack; siblings, Regis Massack and Jerry (Bonnie, dec.) Massack Jr.; and brother-in-law, James C. Rymer. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a prayer service to be held at 6 p.m. Fr. Tom Johns will officiate. Burial will be private. Contributions in her name are suggested to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now