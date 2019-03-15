|
Funeral services for Martha M. (nee Brinager) Yankow, 86, of Concord, will be 10 a.m. at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave, Willoughby. Rev. Quincy Wheeler will be officiating.Martha passed away March 13, 1019, at Greenbrier Healthcare Center, in Parma.Born April 22, 1932, in Kirtland, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Mentor, Kirtland, and Concord.Martha is a former member of Mentor United Methodist Church, in Mentor. She loved being with her family and enjoyed picnics, especially those involving family reunions.She was the loving mother of James L. (Margaret) Daugherty, Richard A. (Sharon) Daugherty, Karen L. (Daniel) Alexander, Susan L. Western, Patricia Daugherty, Barbara J. Ash, Christine G. Daugherty, and Thomas W. Daugherty; cherished grandmother of 23; great-grandmother of 38; great-great-grandmother of two; sister of William Brinager, Anita Jarvis, Leta Cecerre, Henry Brinager, and Carolyn Harper; and aunt of nieces and nephews.Martha was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence (nee Bradshaw) Brinager; son-in-law, Steve Western; and grandchildren, Reagan Daugherty-Watthuber and William John O’Donnell II.Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township, Ohio.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019