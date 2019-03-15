Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Yankow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha M. Yankow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha M. Yankow Obituary
Funeral services for Martha M. (nee Brinager) Yankow, 86, of Concord, will be 10 a.m. at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave, Willoughby. Rev. Quincy Wheeler will be officiating.Martha passed away March 13, 1019, at Greenbrier Healthcare Center, in Parma.Born April 22, 1932, in Kirtland, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Mentor, Kirtland, and Concord.Martha is a former member of Mentor United Methodist Church, in Mentor. She loved being with her family and enjoyed picnics, especially those involving family reunions.She was the loving mother of James L. (Margaret) Daugherty, Richard A. (Sharon) Daugherty, Karen L. (Daniel) Alexander, Susan L. Western, Patricia Daugherty, Barbara J. Ash, Christine G. Daugherty, and Thomas W. Daugherty; cherished grandmother of 23; great-grandmother of 38; great-great-grandmother of two; sister of William Brinager, Anita Jarvis, Leta Cecerre, Henry Brinager, and Carolyn Harper; and aunt of nieces and nephews.Martha was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence (nee Bradshaw) Brinager; son-in-law, Steve Western; and grandchildren, Reagan Daugherty-Watthuber and William John O’Donnell II.Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township, Ohio.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now