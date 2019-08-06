|
Martha Ann Oakley (Lukshaw), age 77, of Mentor, passed on Aug. 5th at the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. She was born Feb. 27th, 1942, in Painesville. She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Lisa) Gmitra, of Chepachet, RI, Aldena (Andre) Bequillard, of Lakeland, FL, Raymond (Karyl) Gmitra, of Lansdale, PA, and Douglas Moody, of St. Clairsville, OH. Martha “Marty” enjoyed knitting, cooking, gardening, golfing, bowling, and socializing with her friends. She was a member of VFW 9295, Amvets 109, and Eagles Post 9500. She worked as a driver for LakeTran. Private services were held.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019