Martin K. Fitzgerald, age 68, died at home on October 29, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Betty; siblings, Carol (Don) Schedler, Susan (Barry) Rubin, Ed (Terry), Bruce (Mary), Donald (Darcy), and Judy (Rob) Williams; sister-in-law, Geraldine Fitzgerald; best friend and soul mate, Susan Lorek Fitzgerald; steadfast friend and caregiver, Chris Hess; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Donald; and siblings, Donna St. John and Ronald. Martin was an SP5 Army Veteran who served in Vietnam as Helicopter Crew Chief, where he earned several distinctions, including a Purple Heart. He was a Master Mechanic and owner/operator of Premier Automotive in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he restored and showed Jaguars and classic cars for customers from coast to coast, winning many top awards across the country. Family and friends may visit at 10:00 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Section 29, Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Rd., followed by lunch at St. Mary Magdalene. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 2, 2019