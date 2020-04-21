|
Martina Stepec (nee Gazvoda), age 85, beloved wife of the late Anton; loving mother of Thomas (wife Maria), Edward (wife Mary) and Sonja Mejac (husband Edward); devoted grandmother of Theresa, Kristina Jackson (husband James), Michelle Bates, Edward Mejac (wife Brittni), Katelyn Heffernan (husband Matthew), Joseph, Lyndsay Dentel (husband Rory), Kathryn, John and great-grandmother of Devon, Kiernan, Kaedence, Connor, Robert, Declan, Luka, James III, Evelyn, Siena, Lilian and Valentina; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (nee Franko) Gazvoda; dearest sister of Mark Gazvoda (wife Susan) and the late Frances Gazvoda; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Martina was born on July 15, 1934 in Brusnice, Slovenia and passed away on April 19, 2020. She was a resident of Richmond Heights since 1966. Martina left Slovenia in 1949 and moved to Gary, Indiana later moving to Cleveland in 1953. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary, IN and attended Dyke University. Martina worked for over 30+ years as an Office Manager at Kollander World Travel. She was a member of St. Mary Altar Society, KSKJ, Slovenska Pristava Pensioners Club, Koroton Pevski Zbor (former member), Pristava and Slovenia Women’s Union. Martina enjoyed volunteering at St. Felicitas’ office for over 5 years. She loved sewing, gardening, surfing the internet and was an avid reader. She was proud of her Slovenian Heritage and was devoted to her family and faith. Martina will be dearly missed by her family and friends.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Martina to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.Private Family Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church (Holmes Ave.) with burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by The Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020