|
|
Marvin, P. Bruno, age 94, of Madison, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at UH Geneva Hospital. He was born on January 9, 1925, in Niles, Ohio, the son of Vera (Carano) and Thomas Bruno. He was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Madison and a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. After becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse, Marvin ultimately owned and operated several area adult and MRDD assisted living facilities throughout his lifetime. He was the original owner of Stewart Lodge Retirement and Assisted Living in Madison and had formerly owned and operated the Conneaut Hotel. He simply enjoyed serving others who needed assistance and did not expect the same in return. Marvin is survived by a nephew, Tom Bruno; and cousin, Louis Liberatore. He is also survived by several close friends, with whom he worked alongside. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Thomas Bruno. Friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, Ohio. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd. Madison, OH 44057. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 27, 2019