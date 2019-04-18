News-Herald Obituaries
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Wickliffe, OH
View Map
Mary A. (Mattey) Widecan

Mary A. (Mattey) Widecan Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary A. Widecan (nee Mattey), age 82, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe.Mrs. Widecan passed away April 13, 2019, and was born on September 28, 1936 in Brownsville, PA.Mary was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She also enjoyed baking and spending time with her grandchildren.Mary was the beloved wife of Joseph; dearest mother of Joseph (Sherri), John (Michelle) and Deborah (Scott) Webster; devoted grandmother of Adam (Jessica), Ethan (Casie), Meredith, Mallory, Colin, JP, Maxwell, Samuel, and Jackson; and great-grandmother of Colbie, Hadley and Hudson.She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Elizabeth (nee Kocheran) Mattey.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Monday, April 22 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
