Mary A. Yeckley (nee Ratino), loving wife and mother, age 95, of Lake County, Ohio, passed away early Friday morning, October 23, 2020.Mary was born Jan 4, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank and Maria Ratino. Growing up in Cleveland, Mary was one of eight children. She was very proud to be part of a large family and cherished her close relationships’.Mary met and married Wilbur Yeckley in 1949 and had two children, Steven and Lorri Yeckley. At a young age she was hard working and eventually retired from GE Tungsten Plant in Euclid, Ohio after twenty-two years.Mary was a devoted Catholic and an active member of St. Mary Magdalene Church and St. John Vianney Church of Mentor, Ohio. She loved traveling, gardening, polka music, dancing, bingo, and was an active member of the Willowick Senior Center. During her last decades of life Mary was a dedicated caregiver to many close family members and friends that needed her in their final days. Mary will always remain in the hearts and minds of those she left behind.Mary is survived by her son, Steven Yeckley (Chris) of Mentor; three grandchildren, Kathie (Gary) Hines of Concord, Laura (Kevin) Blake of Twinsburg, Denise (Mike) Longo of Mentor; seven great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Yeckley. In addition, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lorri Yeckley; and seven brothers and sisters.The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Thursday October 29th, 2020 at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby. (MASKS ARE REQUIRED, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED).A funeral service will be held Friday Oct. 30 at 10 AM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, with Fr. Martin Dober, officiating.Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon directly following funeral services.