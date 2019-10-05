|
|
Mary Alberta Henry age 104, of Chardon, OH, died on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on July 21, 1915, to Clifford Allen and Elizabeth Hannah (Nee: Crich) Marlow and graduated from Shaw High School in East Cleveland. Alberta married John Leroy “Bud” Henry in Cleveland, OH, on Nov. 28, 1935. He preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2001.Alberta had been a homemaker, raising her three children before working for the former Wettstein’s Bakery, Keppler Jewelry, and the Geauga County Clerk of Courts. She enjoyed all those jobs, as she was able to see old acquaintances and make new friends.She was a member of the Pilgrim Christian Church, Crescent Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, and enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching at her bird feeder, and crocheting. Her cross-stitch skills led her to create many of highlights of Chardon, i.e. the Courthouse, Pilgrim Christian Church, the Gazebo and her home. She and her husband traveled extensively, including Europe and Hawaii, but she was most happy surrounded by her family. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at the Maplewood at Heather Hill Care Center and Hospice of the Western Reserve.Survivors include two daughters, Diana (Lee) Holtzman of Middlefield Twp. and Susan McQuade of Hambden Twp.; son, Tom (Kathy) Henry of Montville Twp.; six grandchildren: Scott (Rhonda) Holtzman, Paula (Calvin) Bickel, Missy (Terry) Boreman, Mindi (Tim) Lamendola, Kimberly (James Bennington) McQuade, Brian (Nicole) McQuade; four great grandchildren: Tara Miller, Chelsea Boreman, Angelina and Adrianna Lamendola; great-great grandson, Jamie Miller; and many loving members of her extended family.Alberta was preceded in death by her son in law, Bill McQuade; granddaughters, Shari and Jill Henry; grandson, Tommy McQuade; and her two brothers, Clifford and William Marlow.Visitation is Monday, Oct. 7, from 1-3 and 6-8 PM, with the Funeral Service on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 11 AM at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, OH. Interment will follow at Chardon Municipal Cemetery.Donations may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019