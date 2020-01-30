|
|
Mary Alice (Gibbons) Crandall, a longtime resident of Painesville, Ohio, died on January 28, 2020, after a brief illness, at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. Mary Alice was born on November 18, 1919 in Akron. She grew up in Cuyahoga Falls and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. Mary Alice was a graduate of the Hamilton Business College, and attended the University of Akron. She married Arthur Bert Crandall on October 3, 1947. The couple settled in Painesville in 1948 where Art began his law practice. Her church community was very important to Mary Alice. As a member of Painesville United Methodist Church for seven decades, she was deeply involved in the United Methodist Women, sang in the Sarah Harvey Kendall Choir, was a founding board member of Hope Chest, and served for several years as a delegate to the East Ohio Conference at Lakeside. Mary Alice delighted in performing with the Lake County Messiah Chorus each December. She sang in the first 1949 performance and continued for 69 years missing only two years. Mary Alice was devoted to family and maintained contacts with extended family both nearby and across the country. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Bert Crandall; her mother and father, Alta Chloe (Sharrock) Gibbons, and Neil Arista Gibbons; her sister, Phyllis Virginia (Gibbons) Lantry; and her brother, James Edgar Gibbons. She is survived by her son, Douglas Alan Crandall, (m. Sandra Tichenor Crandall); and her grandchildren, John Douglas Crandall, and Ellen Ainsley Crandall. A funeral will be held at the Painesville United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 2, 2020 with calling hours from 1:00 to 3:00 followed by a service at 3:00. Internment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Contributions may be made to the Painesville United Methodist Church memorial fund. Online condolences at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020