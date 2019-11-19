|
Mary Ann Boos (nee Veasey), age 82, passed away on November 18, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born on June 27, 1937 in Cleveland to the late Paul and Edna. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Fred W.; loving mother of Karen and Mark Sobul, Nancy and Ken Kramp, John and Julia, Rick and Michelle; proud grandmother of Eric and Amanda, Emily, Bonnie Sobul; Heather and Josh Topping, Michelle and Chris Bishop, Brandon and Danielle Kramp; Ryan, Evan, Courtney, Jake Boos; proud great-grandmother of Grayson, Olivia Topping; cherished sister of Ginny (Dave, deceased) Ausperk, Jack and Sonia Veasey, Larry and Tina Veasey, Barb and John Owens, and Jim and Barb Veasey; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews; dearest friend of many wonderful people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019