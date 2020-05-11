Mary Ann Bregar
1928 - 2020
"Together Again" Mary Ann Bregar, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. She was born on September 25, 1928, in Cleveland, to the late Edward and Dorothy (nee Laws) Kubik. Mary Ann liked golfing and sewing but loved spending time with family and friends. Mary Ann was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Fred Bregar; loving mother of Mary Lynn O’Connor (Buzz), Nancy Rotert (Carl), and Scott (Debi, deceased); cherished grandmother of eight; proud great-grandmother of 14; and adored great-great-grandmother of one; dear sister of Janice Quinlivan (Dick, deceased). Private family services were held. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.


Published in News-Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Robin Slovenski
Family
May 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences in this difficult time.
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
