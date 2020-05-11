"Together Again" Mary Ann Bregar, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. She was born on September 25, 1928, in Cleveland, to the late Edward and Dorothy (nee Laws) Kubik. Mary Ann liked golfing and sewing but loved spending time with family and friends. Mary Ann was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Fred Bregar; loving mother of Mary Lynn O’Connor (Buzz), Nancy Rotert (Carl), and Scott (Debi, deceased); cherished grandmother of eight; proud great-grandmother of 14; and adored great-great-grandmother of one; dear sister of Janice Quinlivan (Dick, deceased). Private family services were held. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.