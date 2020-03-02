Home

Mary Ann Chadwick Obituary
Mary Ann Chadwick, age 92, of Willowick, passed away on February 29, 2020. She was born in Fairport Harbor, on September 14, 1927, to the late Steve and Elizabeth Toth. Mary was a parishioner of St. Mary Magdalene Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and was a member of the Willowick Senior Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, who will be missed. Mary is survived by her son, Daniel (Gail) Chadwick; her grandchildren, Keira Chadwick, Jeff (Michelle) McCarthy, and Jenni (Mark) Corbe; her great-grandchildren, Brittany, Brielle, and Brandon; her daughter-in-law, AnnaMarie Chadwick; her sister-in-law, Marge Toth. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Chadwick; her son, Thomas J. Chadwick; and her brothers and sisters. Burial in Perry Cemetery immediately following her Mass. A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
