Mary Ann Delis (nee Udovich) age 84, passed away July 24, 2020.She was the beloved wife of the late Robert; dear mother of Sharon (Nick) McIlvain, Mary Ann (David) Town, Robert J. (Amy); grandmother of Nick (Shauntaye), Ryan, Katie, Richard (Lyndsey), Adam, Alex, Robert F., Abagail, Sophia; daughter of the late James and Mary; sister of Robert (Jeannie), James (Trudy), Elizabeth Homa (deceased), Joan Udovich.Relatives and friends are invited to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday July 28 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church (Willoughby). Interment All Souls Cemetery.She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.