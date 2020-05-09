Mary Ann Foecking (nee Clark) age 94, beloved wife of the late Norbert “Scotty” Foecking, PhD, and Anthony Griesmer; loving mother of Patricia Purcell (deceased), Daniel Foecking, Daniel Griesmer, Nancy Real, William Griesmer (deceased), Susan Majka, Robert Griesmer, Mary Katherine Jung, Mary Clare Labaj, Denis Foecking (deceased), Brian Foecking, and Joseph Foecking; devoted grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 24, and great great-grandmother of one; cherished daughter of the late Leo and Esther (nee Bauer) Clark; dearest sister of the late Evelyn Artzner; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Mary Ann, who passed away on May 6, 2020, was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 9, 1925. After her family relocated to the Cleveland area she graduated from East Tech High School in 1943 and obtained her Associate Degree from Fenn College. In 1967, she and her husband Scotty established the St. Denis Golf Club and operated it for 49 years. Always an active member of her beloved St. Mary parish, she served as a Eucharistic Minister, collections assistant and St. Vincent DePaul member. She was a longtime supporter and host to the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart who often sought her hospitality and refuge at St Denis. Mary Ann enjoyed her golf, bowling, ceramics, fishing, horseback riding and big band music. She made numerous traveling adventures throughout the United States and Europe. She especially loved her vacation retreat at Surfside Beach, South Carolina. She always welcomed the large holiday family gatherings. A force of nature, Mary Ann was strong willed, independent, and blessed with the combination of common sense and a wry sense of humor. A social, giving and generous woman, she will be missed by all of us.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary Ann to American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106, or Missionaries of Sacred Heart, 305 S. Lake St., Aurora, IL 60506.Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with live streaming of service available (see Funeral Home website guestbook). Burial at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date to be announced on the Funeral Home website. Arrangements by The DeJohn Funeral Home & Crematory Of Chardon (formerly Ritondaro). Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 9 to May 10, 2020.