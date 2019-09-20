News-Herald Obituaries
Mary Ann (Koziol) Heiss


1936 - 2019
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Heiss (nee Koziol), age 83, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (family and friends please meet at church). Mrs. Heiss passed away September 20, 2019 and was born on September 8, 1936 in Colebrook, OH. Mary Ann was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church for 60 years. She had a been a resident of Tapestry Senior Living in Wickliffe since December of 2018, where she enjoyed her independence, new friends, artwork and playing bingo. Mary Ann also enjoyed her cat, Ms. Kitty. May Ann was the dearest mother of Mary Ann (Clarence Wunderlin), Donna (Terrence) Swetlin and Glen (Wendell Laurent); devoted grandmother of Alexandra and Julia Swetlin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward; parents, Piotr and Rosalia (nee Lapka) Koziol; brother, Edward (Irene) Koziol; and sisters, Anne (Elmer) Camaglia and Jennie Koziol. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Ann’s memory to the Lake County Council On Aging, 8520 East Ave., Mentor, OH 44060 or . To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
