|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Horvath, 78, of Willowick, will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, OH.Friends will be received 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. August 19th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Mary Ann was born September 10, 1940, in Springfield, MA to Joseph and Mary Horvath. She passed away August 14, 2019, in Painesville Township. Mary Ann worked for Lake County Common Pleas Court, Catholic Charities, and Prudential Insurance as a secretary. She enjoyed gardening, celebrating birthdays with family and friends and watching, listening, and discussing baseball. She is survived by her brother, Joseph N. Horvath, of Downers Grove, Illinois. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019