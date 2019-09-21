News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Shoregate United Methodist Church
30500 Bayridge Blvd.
Willowick, OH
View Map
Mary Ann Jambor


1933 - 2019
Mary Ann Jambor Obituary
Mary Ann Jambor (Waller) was born to Harold and Emily Waller (deceased) on June 4, 1933 in Middletown, Ohio. She passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Mary Ann was employed by Willoughby-Eastlake Schools for 30 years, retiring as administrative assistant in the personnel department. She volunteered for Hospice of the Western Reserve and was a member of Shoregate United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the handbell choir and served several years as financial secretary. She is survived by her sons, Wayne Marchand, Keith Marchand; her daughters, Gail Robinson, Robin Marchand; her grandchildren, Jessica (JR) Waddell, Don Ledford, GySgt. Dan (Kate) Robinson, Amanda (Marc) Davis, Nicole Marchand, Chase Marchand; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Jane (Don) Gray, of Newbury, Ohio and Barbara (Mike) Oros, of Carrollton, Texas. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husbands, Bob Marchand and Earl Jambor; and son-in-law, Richard Robinson. An informal celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be 2 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2019 at Shoregate United Methodist Church, 30500 Bayridge Blvd., Willowick; light refreshments to follow.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
