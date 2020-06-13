Mary Ann Matteo
Mary Ann Matteo (nee Tirabasso) age 67, passed away May 22, 2020. Dear mother of Dominic C. Matteo (Wife Kelly) Loving grandmother of Salvatore and Juliana Matteo. Beloved cousin to many. She is preceded in death by her parents Crescenzo "Chris" and Angelina "Angie" Tirabasso (nee Gamiere).Mary Ann was an educator and even in illness taught humility, kindness, love, and hope.Family and friends are invited to gather for funeral liturgy 10:00 AM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, Ohio. Visitation at church before service at 9:15 AM. (SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.) Private internment at All Souls Cemetary.Due to the current pandemic, a luncheon will not take place. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Hospice of the Western Reserve 17176 St. Clair Avenue Cleveland, Ohio or Malachi House Hospice 2810 Clinton Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113

Published in News-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
