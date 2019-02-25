|
Mary Ann Rasch, age 92, of Concord, died on February 25, 2019 at Vista Springs Quail Highlands. She was born on May 2, 1926, in Cleveland, to the late Stephen and Anna Turkovich. Mary Ann graduated from the former Euclid Central High School.She was employed as an executive secretary at the former Euclid, Inc. and Bank One prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Concord Senior Center and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, bowling, and baking.Survivors are her son, Charles A. "Chip" (Kathryn); and grandsons, Jay and Christopher.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Rasch, and brother, Stephen Turkovich.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A private family service will be held with burial in Williams Cemetery, Leroy, Ohio.Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2019