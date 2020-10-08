1/1
Mary Ann Setele
November 18,1939 - September 27, 2020Mary A. Setele, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence in Palm Beach Gardens, FL., surrounded by her family. She was born in Oklahoma and raised in Southern California prior to moving to Lake County, Ohio., where she raised her children.Mary enjoyed boating, traveling, reading and loved spending time with her family & friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest and made friends everywhere she went. There are wonderful memories of music, laughter and stories that will live forever through all who knew her. Her loss is immeasurable but so is the love she left behind.She is survived by her children, Donna Cody, Jeff (Monique) Cody, Brad (Amanda Ashby) Cody, Tricia (Fred Stout) Cody; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Roy Browning. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband James R. Setele; parents Roy & Oleta Browning; brother Jack Mahone.She will be laid to rest at a private burial at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd. Chardon, OH 44024.Due to current Pandemic restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Mary to trustbridgefoundation.org

Published in News-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
