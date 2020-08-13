1/1
Mary Ann Zaitz
Mary Ann Zaitz, 81, of Wickliffe, died August 7, 2020, at her home. She was born July 17, 1939 in Cleveland. Mrs. Zaitz was happily retired. Mary Ann had a passion for flowers and loved being outdoors working in her yard. She was the recipient of the “Keep Wickliffe Beautiful Award” multiple times. Mary Ann enjoyed attending her grandson’s sports events, as well as being an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. Survivors are her children, William (Ghada Fawaz) Zaitz, and Bernadette (Daniel) Urbania; and her grandchildren, Adam and Austin Urbania. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Zaitz; and her parents, Rudolph and Louise Mismas. Private family services were held in memory of Mary Ann. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
