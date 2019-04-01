|
|
Mary Ann Zajc (nee Valencic), age 87, passed away April 1, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born June 14, 1931, in Cleveland. She was a 1949 graduate of Collinwood High School. She raised her family in Euclid, before moving to Kirtland. Mary Ann was the beloved wife of the late Thomas; dear mother of Marian (George) Yadrich, Joan (Christopher) Caimi, Linda (James) Krepp; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Patty) Caimi, Brian (Erin) Caimi, Kellie (Todd) Lindner, Joseph (Brienna) Pruce, Matthew Krepp; great-grandmother of ten; sister of Cecelia (Robert) Dolgan and Joseph Valencic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Word Church in Kirtland, Ohio. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m.Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 2, 2019