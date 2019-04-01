Home

Mary Ann (Valencic) Zajc Obituary
Mary Ann Zajc (nee Valencic), age 87, passed away April 1, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born June 14, 1931, in Cleveland. She was a 1949 graduate of Collinwood High School. She raised her family in Euclid, before moving to Kirtland. Mary Ann was the beloved wife of the late Thomas; dear mother of Marian (George) Yadrich, Joan (Christopher) Caimi, Linda (James) Krepp; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Patty) Caimi, Brian (Erin) Caimi, Kellie (Todd) Lindner, Joseph (Brienna) Pruce, Matthew Krepp; great-grandmother of ten; sister of Cecelia (Robert) Dolgan and Joseph Valencic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Word Church in Kirtland, Ohio. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m.Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
