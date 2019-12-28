News-Herald Obituaries
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Bede the Venerable Catholic Church
9114 Lakeshore Blvd
Mentor, OH
View Map
Mary Anne Misch (nee DeSantis) age 77, loving mother of Gary (wife Jean), Ken (wife Rachel) and Marlene Cunningham (husband Michael); devoted grandmother of Cassandra, Amanda, Robert, Ally, Gabby, Julia and Nicole; cherished daughter of the late Oswald DeSantis and Mary (nee Wagner) Roberts; dearest sister of John (wife Noreen), Donald (wife Gail) and the late Oswald DeSantis (wife Fran deceased); dear step-sister, aunt and great-aunt of many.Mary Anne was born in Pittsburgh on January 20, 1942 and died in Concord on December 26, 2019. She was a 1959 graduate of Euclid High School. Mary Anne worked as a bank teller and was active as a volunteer for Reach to Recovery, a part of the American Cancer Society. She was also active as a choir member, festival volunteer and eucharistic minister at Saint Gregory the Great and at Saint Bede the Venerable Catholic Churches. Mary Anne enjoyed traveling, cooking and baking, especially during the Christmas season. She liked to listen to Josh Groban, Johnny Mathis and Neil Diamond. Mary Anne especially loved being around her family. She was generous, selfless, and compassionate with a huge heart. Mary Anne was strong and was 50 year cancer survivor. She was loving, caring, gentle and the nicest person someone could know. Mary Anne will be deeply missed.Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 AM at Saint Bede the Venerable Catholic Church 9114 Lakeshore Blvd, Mentor, OH 44060. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Mary Anne at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 4-8 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
