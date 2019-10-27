|
Sister Mary Annfrancis, SND, 92 died October 25 at Notre Dame Provincial Center in Chardon. Born November 14, 1926, in Cleveland, Sister was known for her keen wit, welcoming spirit and kindness toward all. After ministering as a classroom teacher, both in elementary and secondary schools, for twenty-one years, Sister assisted in the business office at schools in Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina. Whether writing lesson plans, balancing the books, writing thank you notes, or sorting the “stuff” which held treasured memories, she was meticulous and conscientious. Sister Mary Annfrancis was a woman of prayer whose life was dedicated to the service of others. She treasured her family, her many friends and colleagues, and her former students. Sister especially loved and prayed for the Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School community, past and present.Sister Mary Annfrancis was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Frances (nee Bowman) Demming and brothers, Alfred (Gertrude, deceased) and James (Regina, deceased).She was the cherished aunt of Richard (Kathy), Donald (Janice, deceased) and Kenneth in Ohio, and Gloria, James Jr. (Suzanne), Marguerite, Suzanne, William (Kari) and Eileen in Florida; beloved great aunt and dear cousin; sister to the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame with whom she shared her life for 72 years.The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, at Notre Dame Education Center, 13000 Auburn Road, Chardon, OH. Friends may call at the Center on Wednesday, October 30, from 2-4 and 7-8:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., and on Thursday from 9:00-9:45 a.m.Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of Notre Dame.Arrangements by DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 29, 2019