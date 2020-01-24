|
Mary Bocchieri (nee Frano), age 95, beloved wife for 75 years of John; loving mother of John Jr. (wife Sondra), Dave (wife Cynthia), Joyce Marie Wasco (husband Marty) and Richard Salvatore; devoted grandmother of Christopher, Liana, Justin (wife Jana), April (fiancé Jared) and Elliot; and great-grandmother of Escher Bocchieri; cherished daughter of the late Frank and Marianna (nee Gurzi) Frano; dearest sister of Becky Rogazione (husband Joe, deceased), Eva Frano and the late Eliseo (wife Grace), Joseph (wife Dena), Daniel (wife Pat, deceased) and Katy Frano; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Celebration of Life Service Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Assembly of God, 28870 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills. Burial following at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Mary at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. and at the Church Thursday morning 10 to 11 a.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020