Mary "Goldie" Boldizsar, age 91, of Willowick, passed away May 17, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on June 25, 1928, to the late Valentine and Mary Soboni. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. Goldie was born and raised in Cleveland in the Buckeye Road area before moving to Willowick where she lived for the last 48 years and where she raised her family alongside her husband. She was immensely proud of her Hungarian heritage and was a longtime member of the Hungarian Cultural Center of Northeastern Ohio. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, and playing cards. Mary is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Boldizsar; grandchildren, Gary (Katherine) Boldizsar of Loveland, Sarah (Andy Kolat) Boldizsar-Kolat of Willowick, John Hosa of Eastlake, Michael (Bendina) Hosa of Garfield Hts., Nicholas (fiancée Nancy) Hosa of Broadview Hts.; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Grayson, Caroline, Madeline, Damian, Alessa, and Emily. Goldie also leaves behind several cousins of Canada, a nephew and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William A. Boldizsar Sr.; her son, William A. Boldizsar Jr.; daughter, Carol Corl; and son-in-law, Bob Corl. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Mary. Mary will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Goldie can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve or Lake County Humane Society.
Published in News-Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2020.